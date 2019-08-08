Monroe Bank & Trust MI Trims Holdings in National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EYE)

Monroe Bank & Trust MI cut its holdings in National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EYE) by 9.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,171 shares during the quarter. Monroe Bank & Trust MI’s holdings in National Vision were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Treasurer State of Michigan purchased a new stake in shares of National Vision in the 1st quarter worth about $2,217,000. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its position in National Vision by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new stake in National Vision during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,247,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in National Vision by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,388,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,063,000 after purchasing an additional 926,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in National Vision during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,507,000.

Get National Vision alerts:

EYE stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.73. 249,265 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 608,645. National Vision Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $25.60 and a 1 year high of $46.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 70.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $429.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.27 million. National Vision had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that National Vision Holdings Inc will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on EYE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Vision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of National Vision from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of National Vision in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. TheStreet raised shares of National Vision from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of National Vision in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.40.

In other news, SVP Chris Beasley sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total transaction of $674,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total transaction of $273,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 118,657 shares of company stock worth $3,306,511. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About National Vision

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products, as well as eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, and Vista Optical Military, as well as Vision Center brand stores; and provides health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

Further Reading: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EYE).

Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.