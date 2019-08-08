Monroe Bank & Trust MI Sells 2,922 Shares of Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Monroe Bank & Trust MI reduced its stake in Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,922 shares during the quarter. Monroe Bank & Trust MI owned 0.08% of Sleep Number worth $990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Sleep Number by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC lifted its stake in Sleep Number by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 99,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,012,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Sleep Number in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sleep Number by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sleep Number by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CFO David R. Callen acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.57 per share, for a total transaction of $67,140.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $1,287,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SNBR traded up $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $44.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 337,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,548. Sleep Number Corp has a 1-year low of $30.30 and a 1-year high of $52.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.13.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. Sleep Number had a net margin of 4.66% and a negative return on equity of 66.17%. The firm had revenue of $355.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sleep Number Corp will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on SNBR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Sleep Number to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of Sleep Number in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sleep Number has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.75.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

