Monroe Bank & Trust MI Sells 13,780 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Monroe Bank & Trust MI lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 182,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,780 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 2.6% of Monroe Bank & Trust MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Monroe Bank & Trust MI’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barings LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 101.3% in the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 145,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,261,000 after purchasing an additional 11,123,669 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 25.3% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 19,312,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $828,691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899,300 shares during the period. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $104,576,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 209.5% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,299,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $141,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233,604 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 239.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,086,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178,039 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:EEM traded up $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $40.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,648,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,778,414. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $37.58 and a 12-month high of $44.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.44.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

See Also: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.