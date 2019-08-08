Monroe Bank & Trust MI Sells 1,228 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Monroe Bank & Trust MI cut its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,228 shares during the quarter. Monroe Bank & Trust MI’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Pool during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Pool by 544.6% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 419 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in Pool during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Pool during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Pool by 13.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 521 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POOL stock traded up $2.94 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $197.58. 188,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,043. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.16, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.91. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $136.83 and a 12-month high of $196.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Pool had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 82.89%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pool declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.15%.

In related news, VP Hart Melanie Housey sold 1,600 shares of Pool stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.20, for a total value of $296,320.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,200,916.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Peter D. Arvan bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $187.20 per share, for a total transaction of $93,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 38,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,250,817.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,396 shares of company stock worth $5,548,034 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $192.00 target price on shares of Pool and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Stephens set a $186.00 target price on shares of Pool and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.50.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

