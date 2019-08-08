Monadelphous Group (ASX:MND) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Monadelphous Group Limited (ASX:MND) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $16.82. Monadelphous Group shares last traded at $17.21, with a volume of 235,934 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is A$18.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84.

In other Monadelphous Group news, insider Robert Velletri 6,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st.

Monadelphous Group Limited, an engineering group, provides construction, maintenance, and industrial services to the resources, energy, and infrastructure sectors in Australia. It operates through Engineering Construction, and Maintenance & Industrial Services divisions. The company offers large-scale multidisciplinary project management and construction services, including construction management and execution; civil and electrical construction packages; turnkey design and construction; structural steel, tankage, mechanical works, and process equipment and piping fabrication and installation; fabrication and procurement; modularization and off-site pre-assembly; plant commissioning; demolition and remediation works; and offshore construction of plant and infrastructure.

