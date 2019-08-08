Monadelphous Group (ASX:MND) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Monadelphous Group Limited (ASX:MND) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $16.82. Monadelphous Group shares last traded at $17.21, with a volume of 235,934 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is A$18.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84.

In other Monadelphous Group news, insider Robert Velletri 6,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st.

Monadelphous Group Company Profile (ASX:MND)

Monadelphous Group Limited, an engineering group, provides construction, maintenance, and industrial services to the resources, energy, and infrastructure sectors in Australia. It operates through Engineering Construction, and Maintenance & Industrial Services divisions. The company offers large-scale multidisciplinary project management and construction services, including construction management and execution; civil and electrical construction packages; turnkey design and construction; structural steel, tankage, mechanical works, and process equipment and piping fabrication and installation; fabrication and procurement; modularization and off-site pre-assembly; plant commissioning; demolition and remediation works; and offshore construction of plant and infrastructure.

