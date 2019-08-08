Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Given a $150.00 Price Target by Stephens Analysts

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) received a $150.00 target price from equities researchers at Stephens in a research report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.94% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MOH. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Molina Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $154.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up previously from $132.00) on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine lowered Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Molina Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Molina Healthcare has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.36.

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock traded up $3.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $135.21. 676,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 775,418. The stock has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Molina Healthcare has a 52-week low of $105.28 and a 52-week high of $159.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $139.91.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 51.49% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 4,004 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $620,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 1,300 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total value of $198,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 5.2% during the second quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 142,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,445,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $278,000. 361 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $1,115,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 39.4% during the second quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $783,000. 99.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

