Model N (NYSE:MODN) Price Target Raised to $29.00 at JMP Securities

Model N (NYSE:MODN) had its price target upped by JMP Securities to $29.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a positive rating on the software maker’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Model N from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Model N in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Model N in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.13.

MODN stock traded up $0.98 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.98. The company had a trading volume of 9,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,504. Model N has a 52 week low of $12.60 and a 52 week high of $25.45. The stock has a market cap of $705.19 million, a P/E ratio of -35.53 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. Model N had a negative net margin of 20.30% and a negative return on equity of 56.80%. The business had revenue of $34.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Model N will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Mark Albert Anderson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total transaction of $74,360.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 130,934 shares in the company, valued at $2,434,063.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jason Blessing sold 12,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.89, for a total transaction of $227,095.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 362,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,841,655.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,833 shares of company stock valued at $467,895 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Model N by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,115 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Model N by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 296,353 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,920,000 after buying an additional 30,155 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in Model N by 410.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 8,045 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 6,470 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Model N by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 344,224 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,554,000 after buying an additional 8,145 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Model N by 7,886.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,431 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 5,363 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.81% of the company’s stock.

About Model N

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and technology companies. The company's cloud-based revenue management solutions include Revenue Cloud for Pharma, Revenue Cloud for Med Tech, and Revenue Cloud for Semiconductors and High Tech Manufacturing. It develops software applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives for technology companies.

