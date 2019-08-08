Mobeus Income & Growth 4 VCT PLC (LON:MIG4) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 13 Per Share

Mobeus Income & Growth 4 VCT PLC (LON:MIG4) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 13 ($0.17) per share on Friday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 16.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This is an increase from Mobeus Income & Growth 4 VCT’s previous dividend of $4.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

MIG4 traded up GBX 0.75 ($0.01) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 79.75 ($1.04). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,333. Mobeus Income & Growth 4 VCT has a twelve month low of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 76.95 ($1.01). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 72.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49.

Get Mobeus Income & Growth 4 VCT alerts:

Mobeus Income & Growth 4 VCT Company Profile

Mobeus Income & Growth 4 VCT Plc is a United Kingdom-based venture capital trust (VCT). The Company’s objective is to provide investors with a regular income stream by way of tax-free dividends and to generate capital growth through portfolio realizations, which can be distributed by way of additional tax-free dividends, while continuing at all times to qualify as a VCT.

Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Mobeus Income & Growth 4 VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobeus Income & Growth 4 VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.