MOAC (MOAC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $27.18 Million

MOAC (CURRENCY:MOAC) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 8th. Over the last week, MOAC has traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar. MOAC has a total market capitalization of $27.18 million and approximately $19,678.00 worth of MOAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MOAC coin can now be purchased for about $0.44 or 0.00003759 BTC on exchanges including $20.33, $32.15, $24.43 and $5.60.

MOAC (CRYPTO:MOAC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 1st, 2018. MOAC’s total supply is 151,205,864 coins and its circulating supply is 62,463,334 coins. MOAC’s official message board is medium.com/@moac_io . The Reddit community for MOAC is /r/MOAC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MOAC’s official website is moac.io . MOAC’s official Twitter account is @moac_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

MOAC can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $32.15, $50.98, $20.33, $5.60, $51.55, $33.94, $24.68, $24.43, $10.39, $7.50, $18.94 and $13.77. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MOAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MOAC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MOAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

