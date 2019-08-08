MNPCoin (MNP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $118,147.00

MNPCoin (CURRENCY:MNP) traded down 20.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. One MNPCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0539 or 0.00000452 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and Crex24. MNPCoin has a total market cap of $118,147.00 and $324.00 worth of MNPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MNPCoin has traded 17.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.14 or 0.00261335 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008392 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $144.74 or 0.01214681 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000645 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00018958 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00090725 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

V Systems (VSYS) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001986 BTC.

MNPCoin Profile

MNPCoin’s total supply is 4,237,567 coins and its circulating supply is 2,191,996 coins. MNPCoin’s official Twitter account is @MNPCoin . MNPCoin’s official website is mnpcoin.pro

MNPCoin Coin Trading

MNPCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MNPCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MNPCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MNPCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

