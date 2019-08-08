Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Takes Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,617,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned 0.05% of FactSet Research Systems as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,560,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $883,900,000 after buying an additional 172,591 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 421,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,261,000 after purchasing an additional 16,651 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.4% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 381,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,776,000 after purchasing an additional 8,909 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 340,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,636,000 after purchasing an additional 16,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $49,705,000. 94.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Scott A. Billeadeau sold 2,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.03, for a total transaction of $775,467.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,064,786.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.41, for a total transaction of $330,194.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,481.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,314 shares of company stock valued at $21,474,848. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FDS traded up $3.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $278.55. 1,106 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,956. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $188.31 and a fifty-two week high of $305.38. The stock has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $286.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.25. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 64.19%. The firm had revenue of $364.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FDS. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Monday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $212.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Bank of America raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $256.00 to $246.00 in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FactSet Research Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.69.

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

