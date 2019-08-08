Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 44,600 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. reduced its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 423,682 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 44,600 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned 0.05% of Marathon Oil worth $6,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRO. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,677,229 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $211,836,000 after buying an additional 5,025,433 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 1,221.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,660,636 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $61,170,000 after buying an additional 3,383,518 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,239,026 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,190,404,000 after buying an additional 2,893,945 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,926,029 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $171,011,000 after buying an additional 1,328,679 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 872.4% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,390,585 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $23,237,000 after buying an additional 1,247,585 shares during the period. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MRO. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Marathon Oil from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marathon Oil presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.45.

Shares of MRO stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,049,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,991,031. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $11.56 and a 1-year high of $24.20. The company has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.68.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.12. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 28.17%.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

