Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 1,200 Shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. reduced its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $4,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Global Payments by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Conning Inc. grew its holdings in Global Payments by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 2,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Global Payments by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 23,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Global Payments by 114.9% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Global Payments by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. 97.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.36, for a total value of $622,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,081,189.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $99,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,982,529.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,550 shares of company stock worth $831,625. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GPN traded up $2.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $160.54. The stock had a trading volume of 708,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,573,279. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $162.98. The firm has a market cap of $24.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.01. Global Payments Inc has a 1-year low of $94.81 and a 1-year high of $172.20.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.05. Global Payments had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 0.77%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Global Payments from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks set a $190.00 price target on Global Payments and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Global Payments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America raised their target price on Global Payments from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Global Payments from $161.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.74.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

