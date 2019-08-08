Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Purchases Shares of 51,900 Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 51,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,410,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Okta by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Okta by 122.4% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Okta in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Truewealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Okta in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Okta in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 78.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OKTA shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Okta from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Okta to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of Okta from $89.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Okta from $124.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Okta currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.05.

OKTA stock traded up $4.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $136.55. 396,647 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,440,866. The firm has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.57 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Okta Inc has a twelve month low of $41.88 and a twelve month high of $141.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $131.63.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $125.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.83 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 34.37% and a negative return on equity of 53.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Okta Inc will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Okta news, CFO William E. Losch sold 1,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.85, for a total transaction of $141,657.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,861.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 1,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.85, for a total transaction of $226,678.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,818,538.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 576,604 shares of company stock valued at $73,863,056. 14.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

