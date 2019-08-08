Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Purchases 17,200 Shares of Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its position in Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 184,189 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,200 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Discovery Inc Series C were worth $5,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DISCK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Discovery Inc Series C by 73.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,156,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,428,000 after purchasing an additional 5,551,544 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Discovery Inc Series C by 21.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,890,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,674 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Discovery Inc Series C by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,984,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,863,000 after purchasing an additional 680,982 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Discovery Inc Series C by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,753,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,471,000 after purchasing an additional 636,514 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Discovery Inc Series C by 133.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 921,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,273,000 after purchasing an additional 526,394 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Discovery Inc Series C alerts:

DISCK stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.63. 73,861 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,066,350. Discovery Inc Series C has a 52-week low of $21.99 and a 52-week high of $31.55. The company has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.54.

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.37). Discovery Inc Series C had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Discovery Inc Series C will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

About Discovery Inc Series C

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Inc Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery Inc Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.