Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Makes New $5.76 Million Investment in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,400 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,759,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PAYC. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,491,000. Klingman & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 73,035 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,558,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548 shares during the period. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 216.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 9,581 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 6,556 shares during the period. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAYC stock traded up $7.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $238.74. 173,034 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 659,339. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.68. Paycom Software Inc has a 1-year low of $107.46 and a 1-year high of $246.85.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $169.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.88 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 38.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Paycom Software Inc will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 2,600 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.95, for a total value of $522,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jon Evans sold 2,047 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.30, for a total transaction of $410,014.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,747 shares of company stock worth $6,546,721 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (up from $215.00) on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.29.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

