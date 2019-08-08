Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Lowers Stock Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. cut its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned 0.05% of Snap-on worth $4,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. KCL Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the first quarter worth $12,122,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 21.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,476,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,113,000 after purchasing an additional 950,400 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 488.4% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 146,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,191,000 after purchasing an additional 121,573 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the first quarter worth $18,485,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 7,155.3% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 95,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,875,000 after purchasing an additional 94,521 shares during the period.

In other Snap-on news, Chairman Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total value of $3,193,733.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.40, for a total value of $421,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,251.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Snap-on stock traded up $2.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $153.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,190. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $135.29 and a fifty-two week high of $189.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.64. The company has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.25.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.01. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.40% and a net margin of 18.70%. The company had revenue of $951.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.11 earnings per share. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

SNA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Monday, July 1st. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $164.00 price target on Snap-on and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Snap-on presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.60.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

