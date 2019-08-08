Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Increases Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 199.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 106,166 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,700 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.05% of BorgWarner worth $4,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. State Treasurer State of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 59,896 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the first quarter worth approximately $231,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 104.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 103,925 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,992,000 after buying an additional 53,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 3.2% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 39,418 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.53. 21,698 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,055,844. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.81. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.46 and a 12 month high of $46.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.18%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.93.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

