Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $5.47 Million Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. reduced its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,218 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.05% of United Rentals worth $5,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of URI. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 248.9% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 613,455 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,087,000 after acquiring an additional 437,638 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its position in United Rentals by 70.3% in the first quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 720,760 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,742,000 after buying an additional 297,615 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in United Rentals by 66.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 598,898 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,423,000 after buying an additional 238,641 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in United Rentals by 329.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 281,445 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,155,000 after buying an additional 215,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in United Rentals in the second quarter valued at about $11,205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

In other United Rentals news, Director Michael Kneeland sold 78,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.61, for a total value of $9,749,860.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 223,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,896,565.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald C. Roof bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $118.27 per share, with a total value of $591,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 148,830 shares of company stock valued at $18,711,155. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of URI traded up $3.93 on Thursday, reaching $117.34. 487,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,729,709. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.87. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.28 and a 12 month high of $173.00.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The construction company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 41.97%. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 19.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on URI. UBS Group set a $170.00 price target on shares of United Rentals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of United Rentals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $164.00 price target on shares of United Rentals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Macquarie set a $99.00 price target on shares of United Rentals and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.82.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

