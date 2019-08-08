Mithril (MITH) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2.92 Million

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 8th. Mithril has a total market capitalization of $15.21 million and $2.92 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Mithril has traded down 15.4% against the dollar. One Mithril token can currently be bought for $0.0245 or 0.00000207 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex, FCoin, ZB.COM and Gate.io.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00007674 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00012194 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001922 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001833 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

About Mithril

Mithril uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 12th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 619,505,443 tokens. The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mithril’s official website is mith.io

Mithril Token Trading

Mithril can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, LBank, BitForex, OKEx, HitBTC, Bithumb, FCoin, CoinExchange, DigiFinex, Ethfinex and ZB.COM. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mithril should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mithril using one of the exchanges listed above.

