Mission Newenergy (OTCMKTS:MNELF) Stock Price Down 17.8%

Mission Newenergy Limited (OTCMKTS:MNELF) traded down 17.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.03 and last traded at $0.03, 33,771 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at $0.04.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.02.

About Mission Newenergy (OTCMKTS:MNELF)

Mission NewEnergy Limited, through its interest in FGV Green Energy Sdn Bhd, refines and sells biodiesel in Malaysia. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

