Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Announces Earnings Results

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.08), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $0.58 million for the quarter.
Shares of MRTX traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $95.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,078. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.95 and a beta of 1.99. Mirati Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $28.50 and a 1-year high of $111.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.80.
A number of analysts have commented on MRTX shares. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. B. Riley lowered shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Leerink Swann set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.16.
Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile
Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company is involved in developing sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NCSLC); and in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat NCSLC patients with Casitas B-lineage Lymphoma genetic alterations, as well as KRAS G12C inhibitor program for NSCLC adenocarcinoma patients, colorectal cancer patients, and other cancers.
See Also: How to find the components of the quick ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.