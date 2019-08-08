Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Announces Earnings Results

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.08), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $0.58 million for the quarter.

Shares of MRTX traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $95.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,078. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.95 and a beta of 1.99. Mirati Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $28.50 and a 1-year high of $111.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.80.

A number of analysts have commented on MRTX shares. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. B. Riley lowered shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Leerink Swann set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.16.

In related news, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc sold 725,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.30, for a total value of $71,268,286.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Michael G. Grey sold 5,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $376,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 803,768 shares of company stock worth $78,800,014 in the last quarter. 4.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company is involved in developing sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NCSLC); and in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat NCSLC patients with Casitas B-lineage Lymphoma genetic alterations, as well as KRAS G12C inhibitor program for NSCLC adenocarcinoma patients, colorectal cancer patients, and other cancers.

