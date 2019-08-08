Mindexcoin (MIC) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.15 Million

Mindexcoin (CURRENCY:MIC) traded down 10.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. Mindexcoin has a total market cap of $9.57 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of Mindexcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mindexcoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0140 or 0.00000121 BTC on popular exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Mercatox, Token Store and LATOKEN. Over the last seven days, Mindexcoin has traded 25.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.42 or 0.00262843 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008601 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $140.27 or 0.01212050 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000664 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00019950 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00091797 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

V Systems (VSYS) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002005 BTC.

About Mindexcoin

Mindexcoin was first traded on January 18th, 2018. Mindexcoin’s total supply is 1,548,595,545 tokens and its circulating supply is 683,595,545 tokens. Mindexcoin’s official website is mindexcoin.com . Mindexcoin’s official message board is medium.com/mindexcoin . Mindexcoin’s official Twitter account is @mindexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Mindexcoin Token Trading

Mindexcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), LATOKEN, Token Store and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mindexcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mindexcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mindexcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

