Middleton & Co Inc MA Has $6.60 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Middleton & Co Inc MA lessened its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 696 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 102,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 49,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,484,000 after purchasing an additional 11,698 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 21,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Private Vista LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 8,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 62,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PEP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $115.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.35.

In other PepsiCo news, Chairman Ramon Laguarta sold 15,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.43, for a total value of $1,997,234.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 232,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,078,755.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 9,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total transaction of $1,226,779.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,500,602.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,424 shares of company stock valued at $3,548,173. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PEP traded up $0.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $128.31. The stock had a trading volume of 993,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,774,596. The stock has a market cap of $173.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.53 and a twelve month high of $135.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.49.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.44 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 59.50%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.49%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

