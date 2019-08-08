Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $761.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.13 million. Middleby had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 11.35%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ MIDD traded down $12.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $115.05. 2,137,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,655. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $134.64. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 1.60. Middleby has a one year low of $96.65 and a one year high of $142.98.
MIDD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.43.
Middleby Company Profile
The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers foodservice equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.
