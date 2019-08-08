Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $761.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.13 million. Middleby had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 11.35%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ MIDD traded down $12.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $115.05. 2,137,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,655. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $134.64. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 1.60. Middleby has a one year low of $96.65 and a one year high of $142.98.

MIDD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Middleby by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Middleby by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Middleby by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 3,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in Middleby by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 99.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers foodservice equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

