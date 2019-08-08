MetaHash (MHC) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $3.17 Million

MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded up 12.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. In the last seven days, MetaHash has traded up 44.7% against the U.S. dollar. MetaHash has a market cap of $17.90 million and approximately $3.17 million worth of MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MetaHash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0489 or 0.00001245 BTC on exchanges including KuCoin and BitForex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.45 or 0.00259479 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008513 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $142.50 or 0.01214270 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000656 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00019757 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00091721 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

V Systems (VSYS) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001985 BTC.

MetaHash Coin Profile

MetaHash was first traded on May 29th, 2018. MetaHash's total supply is 2,840,508,779 coins and its circulating supply is 366,100,822 coins. The official website for MetaHash is metahash.org . The official message board for MetaHash is medium.com/@themetahash .

Buying and Selling MetaHash

MetaHash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and BitForex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaHash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetaHash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetaHash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

