Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EBSB. ValuEngine raised Meridian Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. BidaskClub downgraded Meridian Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Meridian Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Meridian Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

EBSB stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.93. 136,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,844. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $949.31 million, a P/E ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 0.52. Meridian Bancorp has a 52-week low of $13.67 and a 52-week high of $19.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.24.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $45.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.10 million. Meridian Bancorp had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 8.82%. Analysts expect that Meridian Bancorp will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EBSB. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Meridian Bancorp by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,597 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Meridian Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Meridian Bancorp by 508.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,008 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 8,362 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Meridian Bancorp by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 10,963 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Meridian Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.19% of the company’s stock.

About Meridian Bancorp

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank that provides various financial products and services for individuals and businesses primarily in Suffolk, Norfolk, Middlesex and Essex Counties, Massachusetts. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising NOW and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, as well as commercial checking accounts.

