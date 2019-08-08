Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) Shares Purchased by Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC

Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC raised its holdings in Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 35.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares during the period. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MEDP. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Medpace by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,404,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,820,000 after purchasing an additional 209,449 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medpace in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,980,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Medpace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,004,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Medpace by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 506,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,829,000 after purchasing an additional 147,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Medpace by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 409,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,122,000 after purchasing an additional 123,201 shares in the last quarter. 77.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Medpace alerts:

MEDP has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Medpace from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. BidaskClub raised Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised Medpace from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.75.

MEDP traded up $3.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $79.91. 12,106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 534,782. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 30.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Medpace Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $45.88 and a 52 week high of $80.65.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $214.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.99 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings Inc will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

See Also: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.