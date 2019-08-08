Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Purchases New Position in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 28,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC owned about 0.05% of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $152,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $195,000. 10.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PMM traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.88. 1,736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,218. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $6.54 and a one year high of $8.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.80.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of tax-exempt municipal securities, including high-yield securities that are rated below investment grade.

