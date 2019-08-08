Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Makes New $304,000 Investment in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,035 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Portland Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC now owns 8,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 202,274 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,404,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC now owns 46,072 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,489 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. 88.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.29, for a total transaction of $670,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,739,380.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.83, for a total value of $14,241,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 342,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,466,832.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,775 shares of company stock worth $14,986,676. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TMO. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $299.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (up previously from $285.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.17.

NYSE:TMO traded up $6.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $280.95. 502,432 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,512,886. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.34 and a 12-month high of $305.45. The firm has a market cap of $107.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $290.14.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

