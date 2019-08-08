Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC cut its holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 562 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 651.0% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. 63.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Shares of D stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $74.93. The stock had a trading volume of 133,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,548,321. Dominion Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $67.41 and a 12-month high of $79.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 5.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.9175 per share. This represents a $3.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.62%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wolfe Research raised Dominion Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.08.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.