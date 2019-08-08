Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Lowers Position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC cut its holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 61.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,035 shares during the quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $2,174,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,578,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,394,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,500 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 30,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 4,894 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $719,000. 66.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KO traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.66. The company had a trading volume of 4,471,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,054,911. The Coca-Cola Co has a 52 week low of $44.25 and a 52 week high of $54.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $220.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.17.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 45.67%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

KO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. HSBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.86.

In other news, insider James L. Dinkins sold 45,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total transaction of $2,443,302.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,065,079.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 23,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $1,118,194.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 165,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,914,099.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 369,175 shares of company stock valued at $18,634,452. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

