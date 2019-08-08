Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Has $276,000 Holdings in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lessened its stake in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HI. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Hillenbrand during the first quarter worth $41,000. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 175.6% during the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 2,500.0% during the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hillenbrand by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank acquired a new stake in Hillenbrand in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors own 77.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on HI shares. Buckingham Research started coverage on shares of Hillenbrand in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

HI stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.19. The stock had a trading volume of 249,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,145. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.27. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.57 and a fifty-two week high of $53.41.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $446.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.63 million. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

