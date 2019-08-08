Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Has $212,000 Position in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 7.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,065 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARP Americas LP bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth $299,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth $218,000. BB&T Corp grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 81,679 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $15,265,000 after acquiring an additional 4,639 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 17,375 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth $5,635,000. Institutional investors own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman James A. Squires sold 3,024 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.71, for a total value of $619,043.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jennifer F. Scanlon purchased 525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $191.52 per share, for a total transaction of $100,548.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,548. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NSC shares. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $198.00 to $196.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.83.

NYSE NSC traded up $1.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $180.23. 50,198 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,234,886. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.31. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 12-month low of $138.65 and a 12-month high of $211.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.88.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 18.24%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 39.54%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

