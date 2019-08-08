Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Has $200,000 Stock Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lessened its holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,329 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 2.9% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 5.4% during the second quarter. Bank of The West now owns 7,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 2.5% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 16,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 4.9% during the first quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 8,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 1.4% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 34,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. 78.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

NYSE CNP traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,041,807. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.02. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.74 and a twelve month high of $31.42. The firm has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. CenterPoint Energy’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.88%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CNP. Mizuho began coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.32 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.85.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total value of $198,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Milton Carroll sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total transaction of $357,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 98,301 shares in the company, valued at $2,925,437.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,780 shares of company stock worth $1,545,396 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

Recommended Story: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.