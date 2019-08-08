Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 3.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,205,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $869,256,000 after purchasing an additional 203,528 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 47.7% in the first quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the first quarter worth about $1,192,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.4% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 225,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,601,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on CB shares. ValuEngine cut Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Atlantic Securities cut Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Chubb from $157.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chubb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.55.

In other news, insider Paul Bennett Medini sold 2,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.72, for a total transaction of $326,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,763,166.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total value of $1,522,248.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,473,795.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 338,821 shares of company stock worth $50,324,287 in the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE CB traded up $2.78 on Thursday, hitting $156.93. 75,298 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,531,907. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $149.92. Chubb Ltd has a twelve month low of $119.54 and a twelve month high of $155.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Chubb Ltd will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 31.78%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

