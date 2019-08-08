Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Has $10.19 Million Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp comprises about 4.1% of Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $10,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daily Journal Corp grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 9,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Daily Journal Corp now owns 14,000,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,336,000 after acquiring an additional 13,860,000 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $81,175,000. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 5,440,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,045,000 after buying an additional 1,300,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,322,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $835,766,000 after buying an additional 1,285,265 shares during the period. Finally, Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,342,000. 74.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $52.50 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank set a $59.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.92.

U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,233,102. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.07. The company has a market capitalization of $83.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $43.14 and a 1-year high of $57.81.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 36.10%.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 10,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total value of $629,717.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,591,609.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 9,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total transaction of $520,897.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 94,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,229,854.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,414 shares of company stock valued at $2,297,215 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

