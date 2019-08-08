Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,859 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises 1.5% of Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $253,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Iberiabank Corp boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 42,335 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 30,044 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,823,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,421,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO traded up $5.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $280.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,512,886. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $290.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $208.34 and a 1-year high of $305.45.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TMO shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective (up from $285.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a $330.00 price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.17.

In other news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.29, for a total value of $670,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,739,380.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director C Martin Harris sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.73, for a total value of $74,450.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,741,606.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,775 shares of company stock valued at $14,986,676 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

