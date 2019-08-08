Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 267 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in Facebook by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 170 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Whitnell & Co. bought a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded up $3.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $188.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,919,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,641,310. The firm has a market capitalization of $518.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $195.55. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.02 and a fifty-two week high of $208.66.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The social networking company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 27.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FB. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Facebook from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. DZ Bank upgraded Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. BidaskClub lowered Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Facebook from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Facebook to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.92.

In related news, insider Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.89, for a total value of $267,742.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,495.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 125,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $23,173,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 597,833 shares of company stock worth $111,076,865 over the last three months. 14.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

