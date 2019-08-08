McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by State Treasurer State of Michigan

State Treasurer State of Michigan cut its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,800 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan’s holdings in McKesson were worth $6,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1,944.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Smart Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in McKesson by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MCK stock traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $140.95. 900,080 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,276,703. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $106.11 and a 12 month high of $149.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.01.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.27. McKesson had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The business had revenue of $55.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 14.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 11.50%.

In related news, Director M Christine Jacobs sold 1,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.65, for a total value of $190,058.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Scott Tyler sold 1,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.49, for a total transaction of $186,729.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,192 shares in the company, valued at $1,529,974.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,470 shares of company stock worth $994,641 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MCK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of McKesson from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America set a $160.00 price objective on shares of McKesson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of McKesson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. McKesson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.27.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

