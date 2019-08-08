MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.70-3.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.92 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of prior $3.65-3.75.MAXIMUS also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $3.70-3.75 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MMS. Zacks Investment Research raised MAXIMUS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 27th. ValuEngine downgraded MAXIMUS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th.

NYSE:MMS opened at $70.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. MAXIMUS has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $76.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.41. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.88.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The health services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. MAXIMUS had a return on equity of 21.19% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $736.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that MAXIMUS will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. MAXIMUS’s payout ratio is 29.41%.

In other news, Director Russell A. Beliveau sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $72,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total value of $2,613,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 377,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,219,630.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,000 shares of company stock worth $3,575,540. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

