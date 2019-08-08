MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) Hits New 1-Year High at $78.63

Shares of MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $78.63 and last traded at $77.17, with a volume of 2209 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.41.

MMS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded MAXIMUS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised MAXIMUS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 27th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.88.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The health services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. MAXIMUS had a return on equity of 21.19% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $736.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that MAXIMUS, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. MAXIMUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.41%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $888,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 377,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,989,127.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total value of $2,613,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 377,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,219,630.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,000 shares of company stock worth $3,575,540 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MAXIMUS by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 869 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of MAXIMUS by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 16,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 7,541 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of MAXIMUS by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 188,425 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $12,264,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of MAXIMUS by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 72,325 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,708,000 after purchasing an additional 5,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MAXIMUS during the fourth quarter worth about $49,088,000. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAXIMUS Company Profile (NYSE:MMS)

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

