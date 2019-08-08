Mathes Company Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

Mathes Company Inc. lowered its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. MCCORMICK & CO /SH makes up approximately 1.5% of Mathes Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $2,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 26.5% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 2.0% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 3,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 10.3% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 43.7% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.8% during the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MKC traded up $2.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $161.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,512. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $158.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.58, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.35. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 52-week low of $119.00 and a 52-week high of $163.70.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 12.73%. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.88%.

MKC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group set a $155.00 price objective on MCCORMICK & CO /SH and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank set a $142.00 price objective on MCCORMICK & CO /SH and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.67.

In other MCCORMICK & CO /SH news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 3,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.31, for a total value of $596,408.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,733,304.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael R. Smith sold 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.84, for a total value of $1,463,644.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,898,060.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,035 shares of company stock worth $2,378,874 in the last three months. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About MCCORMICK & CO /SH

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

