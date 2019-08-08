Mathes Company Inc. Lowers Stock Position in First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd (NYSE:FPF)

Mathes Company Inc. lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd (NYSE:FPF) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd by 5.0% during the first quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 15,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd by 1.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 74,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd by 19.2% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Delta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd by 6.9% during the first quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 16,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd during the first quarter worth about $27,000.

FPF stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.73. 5,538 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,900. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.01. First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd has a 12-month low of $18.15 and a 12-month high of $23.68.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.142 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.50%.

About First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Stonebridge Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund will also invest in below investment-grade securities like junk or high-yield securities.

