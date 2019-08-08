Mathes Company Inc. Buys 400 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Mathes Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,320 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $259,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 136.2% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 149,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,405,000 after purchasing an additional 86,447 shares in the last quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 53,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,704,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 22.4% during the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 605.2% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 19,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 16,333 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $2.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $149.62. 3,828 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,670. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $150.93. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $111.78 and a 12-month high of $154.32.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

