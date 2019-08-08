Mathes Company Inc. Acquires 13,000 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Mathes Company Inc. lifted its position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 85.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the quarter. Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 65,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 80,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.07. 11,156,717 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,429,591. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.88. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $8.27 and a 1-year high of $11.35.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

