Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05), Morningstar.com reports. Materialise had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $55.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.53 million. Materialise updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Materialise stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.90. 229,980 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,437. The stock has a market capitalization of $989.46 million, a PE ratio of 255.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.52. Materialise has a 12 month low of $11.16 and a 12 month high of $22.99.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTLS. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Materialise during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Materialise during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Materialise during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Materialise during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Materialise by 176.0% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,992 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 7,010 shares during the last quarter. 24.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Materialise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Materialise from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.69.

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers proprietary software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

