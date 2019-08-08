Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Shares Gap Up to $15.22

Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.88, but opened at $15.22. Matador Resources shares last traded at $14.60, with a volume of 295,967 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have commented on MTDR. MKM Partners raised shares of Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $33.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Matador Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.40.

The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.10.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The energy company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $241.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.42 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 19.10% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Matador Resources Co will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Matador Resources news, Chairman Joseph Wm Foran bought 8,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.05 per share, for a total transaction of $120,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Matthew V. Hairford bought 2,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.78 per share, with a total value of $33,560.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $342,560 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTDR. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in Matador Resources by 19.2% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 252,948 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,029,000 after acquiring an additional 40,730 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Matador Resources during the second quarter worth about $5,214,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Matador Resources by 8.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 164,345 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,131,000 after acquiring an additional 12,544 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. bought a new position in Matador Resources during the second quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Matador Resources during the second quarter worth about $656,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

About Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

