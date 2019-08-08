Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Holdings Raised by Psagot Investment House Ltd.

Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,533 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $14,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MA. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter worth $374,000. Suncoast Equity Management grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.5% in the second quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 108,363 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,645 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.6% in the second quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 5,099 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 132.6% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 2,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 24,767 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,552,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David R. Carlucci sold 3,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.51, for a total transaction of $1,043,214.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,290,519.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 51,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.80, for a total value of $13,470,630.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,844,376. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 161,771 shares of company stock valued at $43,675,108. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus increased their price target on Mastercard to $320.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Mastercard from $293.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Mastercard from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Mastercard from $269.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup set a $317.00 price objective on Mastercard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.65.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $7.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $276.90. The stock had a trading volume of 177,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,324,342. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $272.04. Mastercard Inc has a fifty-two week low of $171.89 and a fifty-two week high of $283.33.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. Mastercard had a return on equity of 135.02% and a net margin of 42.71%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 20.34%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

