Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) Price Target Lowered to C$11.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Martinrea International from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Martinrea International stock traded up C$0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$10.38. 62,833 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,234. The firm has a market capitalization of $839.88 million and a P/E ratio of 4.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$10.58. Martinrea International has a 1 year low of C$9.33 and a 1 year high of C$15.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.66.

Martinrea International Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers aluminum products, including engine blocks, oil pans, cam carriers, camshaft and transmission housings, sub frames, knuckles, control arms, longitudinal and cross members, shock towers, components for electric vehicles, fabrication and modules, and aluminum plates and coils.

